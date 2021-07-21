stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $1,945.43 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,945.43 or 0.06088476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $51.84 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00102254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00141668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,959.62 or 1.00022007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 656,682 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

