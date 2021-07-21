Steven Madden (SHOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Steven Madden to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.26-0.28 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

