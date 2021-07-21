Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QUOT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. 12,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Quotient Technology by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

