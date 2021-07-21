Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $818.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,570. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $688.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

