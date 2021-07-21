SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Acquires 4,374 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

LON:STEM opened at GBX 458 ($5.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.64. SThree plc has a 12-month low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 479.50 ($6.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Several research firms recently commented on STEM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

