Stifel Nicolaus Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.78.

NFLX traded down $20.99 on Wednesday, reaching $510.06. 309,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

