Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 21st (ALFVY, ALIZY, ALSMY, AOT, BBL, CFP, CZMWY, DWVYF, ELMUF, ELUXY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, July 21st:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$1.85 target price on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price target raised by Stephens from $42.00 to $62.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.