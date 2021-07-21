Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 21st (AMCR, ELUXF, EZJ, PAY, PREKF, SDR, SPR, VCYT, VEGPF, VERI)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 21st:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amcor expects adjusted constant currency earnings per share growth of approximately 14-15% in fiscal 2021. The Flexibles segment has been witnessing solid growth across a broad range of end markets, including higher-value end markets like protein, coffee, cheese and pet food. This has somewhat been offset by lower volumes in certain healthcare end markets due to fewer elective surgeries and lower prescription trends. The Rigid Packaging segment has been gaining on strong consumer demand. High input costs are anticipated to hurt the company's margins in the near term. Nevertheless, Amcor will continue to benefit from cost discipline and synergies related to the Bemis acquisition. Investments to expand capacity in high value segments and favorable growth markets, and focus on innovation and sustainable packaging will also contribute to growth.”

Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities to a buy rating. Pareto Securities currently has $250.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ)

was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

PayPoint (LON:PAY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schroders (LON:SDR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy and improving productivity. Additionally, it strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. These investments will be aimed at reducing costs and also allow it to meet increasing production rates on many of its programs. Defense aerospace market offers immense growth opportunities ahead for this stock. Spirit AeroSystems also outperformed the industry over the past year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created significant uncertainty for Spirit AeroSystems, with Spirit AeroSystems witnessing poor quarterly delivery figures that might hurt its operational results, over the near future. Also, the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX jets are still being produced at lower rates is going to affect Spirit AeroSystems.”

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $288.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Essential Utilities continues to expand its operations through acquisitions, organic means and benefits from the increasing customer base. Planned investment is also assisting the company to expand and strengthen its water and natural gas infrastructure. Consistent performance allows Essential Utilities to increase dividend rate. Debt management is helping it lower weighted average cost of fixed rate long-term debt. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, similar to other utilities, the company’s performance gets impacted by unfavorable weather conditions that reduce the demand for water and natural gas. Contamination of water supplied and breakage in pipelines might result in the disruption of water services and impact operations.”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

