Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.39

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and traded as low as $13.46. Stolt-Nielsen shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

About Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas.

