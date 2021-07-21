Storj (STORJ) Price Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Storj has a market capitalization of $215.24 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,459,571 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

