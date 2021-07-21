Strategic Education (STRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.