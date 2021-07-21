Stream Protocol Trading Down 10.1% Over Last Week (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $2.89 million and $190,290.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,274,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

