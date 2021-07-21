Strong Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Strong has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $214.67 or 0.00677652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00101703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00144729 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,613.21 or 0.99796083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

