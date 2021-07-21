Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Stryker worth $196,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,171,000 after purchasing an additional 132,119 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.98. 8,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,479. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

