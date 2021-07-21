Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $76,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $255.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

