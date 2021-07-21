Stuart Naylor Sells 9,390 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stuart Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Stuart Naylor sold 1,042 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,650.84.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08.

On Friday, April 30th, Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of MeiraGTx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $657.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 1,046,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 53.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 212,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MeiraGTx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

