Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.76. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 82,894 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

