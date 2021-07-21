SUN Trading Down 99.9% Over Last Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.