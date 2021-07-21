Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,652.01. 730,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,936. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,659.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,495.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

