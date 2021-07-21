Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect Sunnova Energy International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

