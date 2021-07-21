Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.82 million and $973,731.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,988.88 or 0.06190817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00133356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 632,307,252 coins and its circulating supply is 322,570,702 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.