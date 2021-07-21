SureRemit Trading 35.7% Higher This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $14,780.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SureRemit has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

