SureRemit Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $17,515.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00103260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00142509 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,965.03 or 1.00038807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.