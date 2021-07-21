SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

AVDL opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.