SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.