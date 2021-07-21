SVB Leerink Comments on Evolus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

