SVB Leerink Cuts Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASND. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $118.02 and a one year high of $183.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

