Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a SEK 93 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of SEK 85.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of SVNLY remained flat at $$5.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 191,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

