Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 101 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 87.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVNLY. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$5.46 during midday trading on Wednesday. 191,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

