Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWMAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 57,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,828. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

