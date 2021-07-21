Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SEB Equities cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. 266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $436.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

