SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,391.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $3.36 million and $10,391.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00430965 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013311 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.59 or 0.01393590 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 152,082,193 coins and its circulating supply is 119,754,136 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.