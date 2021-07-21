Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Position Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,628 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after buying an additional 357,099 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,774,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $253,807.85. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SNDX opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.