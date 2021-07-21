Synthomer (LON:SYNT) PT Raised to GBX 550 at Barclays

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 562.63 ($7.35).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 515.50 ($6.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 517.91. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.43. Synthomer has a one year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38).

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

