Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $71.75 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00363951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 615,941,153 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

