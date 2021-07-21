T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,768 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $114,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $143,842,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 534.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 99,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 83,502 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.