Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.96, $62.56, $45.75 and $34.91. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $45.75, $34.91, $4.92, $24.72, $5.22, $13.96, $119.16 and $18.11. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.