Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.0609 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $758,910.90 and $276,267.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00434368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.01399304 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.