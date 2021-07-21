Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Target worth $94,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $167,492.85. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,508. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $256.38. The firm has a market cap of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

