Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 735.60 ($9.61). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 732.60 ($9.57), with a volume of 2,190,881 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 772.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

