Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 40,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,114.64. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $1,168,407.50. Insiders sold a total of 1,102,512 shares of company stock worth $35,103,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

