TD Securities Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$98.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linamar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

LIMAF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.25. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

