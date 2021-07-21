TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$140.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.09.

Shares of TFII stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$126.36. 219,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,329. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$127.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. The stock has a market cap of C$11.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last three months.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

