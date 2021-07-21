TD Securities Raises Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to C$21.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Solaris Resources alerts:

Shares of SLSSF traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 3,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,124. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.