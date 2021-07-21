TD Securities Trims Linamar (TSE:LNR) Target Price to C$98.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$73.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,650. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.42. The company has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$37.15 and a 1 year high of C$91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.1538193 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total transaction of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$532,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,416.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

