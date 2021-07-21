TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.