TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 6,725,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.