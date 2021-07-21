TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,211,009.28 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. 77,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,291. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

