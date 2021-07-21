Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

