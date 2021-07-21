Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

